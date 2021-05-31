Number of cases locally going down

Article content

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region is down to 13, half what it was Friday.

The health unit is also reporting that it is closing in on two-thirds of adults in the region receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

And while there were three new cases reported over the weekend, there were no new cases reported Monday afternoon.

The latest update brings the number of doses administered to date to 72,251. That includes 1,766 since the last update Friday.

This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at clinics within the health unit region.

A total of 127,715 residents of the two districts have been tested for COVID-19

Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at 17 per cent. A full 91 per cent of this age group have received at least one dose.