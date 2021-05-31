Number of cases locally going down
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region is down to 13, half what it was Friday.
The health unit is also reporting that it is closing in on two-thirds of adults in the region receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
And while there were three new cases reported over the weekend, there were no new cases reported Monday afternoon.
The latest update brings the number of doses administered to date to 72,251. That includes 1,766 since the last update Friday.
This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at clinics within the health unit region.
A total of 127,715 residents of the two districts have been tested for COVID-19
Residents 80 years of age and older in the health unit district currently have the highest rate of full vaccination, or two doses, of any age group at 17 per cent. A full 91 per cent of this age group have received at least one dose.
There are now 13 active cases in the two districts, with three people in hospital in Nipissing District and one in Parry Sound District.
A total of 449 cases have now been reported in the health unit district. Of those, 280 were in Nipissing and 169 in Parry Sound District.
In the last seven days, 57.14 per cent of the health unit’s reported cases involved people between 20 and 39 years of age – the rest being those 19 and younger, between 40 and 59, and between 60 and 79 years of age.
Ontario reported 916 cases of COVID-19 Monday, the province’s lowest daily total since February, The Canadian Press reports.
The province says 97,747 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s report, for a total of more than nine million.
This week, Ontario is offering residents 80 and older the chance to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.
The government announced last week it would shorten the minimum interval between doses to just four weeks, starting with some of Ontario’s oldest residents.
Those 70 and older will see their interval shortened in mid-June, and after that, residents will become eligible for second doses based on when they received their first shot.