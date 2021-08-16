Now may be the time to evaluate your assets
Article content
Heading into a much anticipated Fed meeting at Jackson Hole at the end of the month and into what always seems to be the volatile month of September immediately thereafter, not to mention a resurgence of the virus (this time in the form of Delta), I thought it made sense to recap and evaluate financial markets in advance of what may be a short term turbulent time ahead this fall.
Advertisement
Article content
The rapid spread of the Delta variant is challenging the pandemic-response programs of governments throughout the world. Cases are rising even in countries that previously tamed the virus and/or have mostly vaccinated populations.
Now may be the time to evaluate your assets Back to video
The greater concern has to do with unvaccinated emerging-market countries that may not be properly equipped to deal with outbreaks and, in these regions, case counts may not start to fall until there is more progress on vaccinations or some level of immunity is achieved.
The good news, however, is that vaccines are proving effective at preventing severe illness, meaning that hospitalizations and deaths are not rising commensurately with case counts. As a result, the U.K. is lifting all restrictions and COVID-19 measures are being relaxed elsewhere.
Another concern for investors is that economic growth may be peaking after a strong rebound from last year’s deep recession.
The eventual scaling back of stimulus and calming of pent-up demand could further weigh on growth and inflation going forward. Purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) are already moderating in most major regions and suggest momentum in economic growth is declining.
But it is worth recognizing that these leading economic indicators remain strong in absolute terms and are consistent with a robust economic expansion. While economists look for growth to fall in 2022 from 2021, the consensus estimates for growth next year are still well above those that we have become used to in the post-financial-crisis era.
Advertisement
Article content
With respect to fixed income investing, the notion of transitory inflation, decelerating growth and rising virus risk has pulled bond yields meaningfully lower in the past quarter.
Since peaking at 1.75 per cent at the end of March, the U.S. 10-year yield has fallen over 50 basis points to 1.20 per cent – its lowest level since February of this year.
The U.S. 10-year yield is now well below the estimate of equilibrium and represents elevated valuation risk.
The bond market may be reflecting concerns that initial optimism about the economic recovery was overdone. Other recent signs of moderating optimism are a flattening in the yield curve and a decline in real yields. These market movements suggest that the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates throughout this cycle may be limited.
On the stock market front, many equity market indices are hovering near records amid low interest rates and surging corporate profits. The S&P 500 Index has extended its year-to-date gains to 17 per cent as profits have reclaimed their pre-pandemic levels and investors remained optimistic through the first half of the year.
Nearly a quarter of S&P 500 companies have announced second-quarter results, with 88 per cent exceeding expectations.
While profit growth has been strong, investors are paying a high price for those earnings. The S&P 500 is trading more than one standard deviation above the modelled level of fair value, suggesting the need to lower return expectations and recognize that the market would be vulnerable should the positive outlook deteriorate.
Advertisement
Article content
Generally speaking, there are signs that investors are becoming more cautious. The constructive trends that occurred in late 2020 immediately following positive vaccine test data have been reversing since May.
In recent months, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks, large-caps have dominated small caps, breadth has narrowed and international stocks have trailed U.S. equities.
All of these trends suggest investors are shifting away from economically sensitive segments of the equity market and are possible signs that the economy is about to enter a slowdown.
If any tactical asset allocation shifts are needed to your portfolio, now may be a good time to evaluate.
Mike Candeloro, Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor with RBC Dominion Securities and the head of The Mike Candeloro Wealth Management Group supplied this article. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada are separate corporate entities, which are affiliated. Member CIPF. Mike can be reached at www.michaelcandeloro.com