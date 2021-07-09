Northland employee set to mark 50 years with company

With people today often working multiple jobs over the course of their careers, Doug Chamberlain is bucking the trend.

Monday, Chamberlain will mark his 50th anniversary with Northland Glass and Metal in North Bay, known for distributing, installing and repairing door and window products and located on Voodoo Crescent near the Jack Garland Airport

Asked about working five decades with the company, Chamberlain admits he hasn’t given it too much thought.

“But I know it is a milestone for sure,” he said.

When Chamberlain first came on board at about 20 years old in 1971, he said he had no clue about the business at all.

Prior to that, he worked at a service station where his dad was, washing cars and changing tires.

The original owners of Northland knew his father well and eventually offered Chamberlain a job.

He started working in the shop and got trained by the senior workers there.

Eventually, Chamberlain was tasked with looking after the crews out in the field, doing everything from measuring to glass and metal cutting.

“It’s a challenge, keeps you thinking, keeps you young, I guess,” he said with a laugh.

Chamberlain recalls working originally out on Lakeshore Drive, right near where the McDonald’s is located, and times when he had to melt the ice off big sheets of glass that were stored outside in the wintertime.

Currently under his third set of owners at the company, Chamberlain said while everyone has their down moments, he has been treated well throughout his time.

“The biggest thing is he’s a great all-around guy,” said Vicky Bakker, senior project manager at Northland, who has worked more than 34 years with the company.