Woman, 28, accused of stealing vehicle, assault

A 28-year-old North Bay resident faces several charges in relation to a series of motor-vehicle offences, break and enter, and assault that occurred Thursday.

At around 2 p.m., North Bay police say the accused had a verbal altercation with another person at a residence in the 500 block of Rose Avenue.

The accused is alleged to have stolen the victim’s car and left the residence at a high rate of speed, according to the North Bay Police Service.

“The accused then travelled to a residence in the 700 block of Rose Avenue. She is alleged to have entered the residence without permission and began assaulting a second, unrelated victim, while trying to steal items from the property,” the police service stated in a media release Friday.

“Subsequently, the accused exited the residence, at which time she began operating the stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner and drove the vehicle into the building in the 700 block of Rose Avenue, nearly striking the second victim.”

The accused left the residence in the 700 block of Rose Avenue and returned to the residence in the 500 block of Rose Avenue, where she again entered the residence and assaulted the first victim.

She then entered another residence in the 500 block of Rose Avenue, where she was located by North Bay police and was arrested and charged.

Mercedes Randi Eaton, who is known to police, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension, failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle, taking a motor vehicle without consent, break and enter at a place to commit robbery and mischief under $5,000.

Eaton is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.