A 29-year-old North Bay woman faces numerous drug-related charges following an arrest July 31.

Ontario Provincial Police said Rhonda Duncan was arrested in the parking lot at Algonquin Avenue and Highway 17 at about 3:20 a.m.

Duncan was charged with impaired, possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (four counts – cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and opioid other than heroin), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of weapon.

She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 31.