North Bay teen charged with arson and drug offences

The North Bay Police Service has arrested and charged an 18-year old North Bay woman with arson and drug offences.

Members of the North Bay Police Service and North Bay Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in a residence in the 700-block of Rose Avenue on Aug. 6.

Upon arrival, police located the accused, Rebecca Villeneuve, in the residence, who is alleged to have started the fire.

The accused is known to police.

At the time of the fire, four victims who are known to the accused, were present in the residence.

No victims sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

It’s also alleged that the accused damaged several pieces of property at the residence with an estimated total value of less than $5,000.

During a search, police located a quantity of suspected purple fentanyl on the accused.

Villeneuve is charged with arson – disregard for human life, possession of a schedule I substance – fentanyl, failure to comply with sentence and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held for bail on Aug. 7.

The North Bay Police Service would like to thank North Bay Fire and Emergency Services for their assistance in this incident.