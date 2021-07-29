North Bay resident sentenced to time served for multiple incidents
A 40-year-old North Bay resident received a sentence of time served after entering guilty pleas Wednesday to multiple charges, including assault.
Per diem Judge of the Ontario Court of Justice Lawrence Klein sentenced Karl Derrah for the 87 days he has spent in custody, which was enhanced at time-and-a-half to 131 days.
Appearing by video from the Toronto South Detention Centre, Derrah pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault, assault with a weapon, uttering a threat, break and enter and two counts of breaching a recognizance.
Derrah will serve 12 months probation, be required to submit a DNA sample and forfeit the weapon – golf club – used.
Klein did not impose a no-contact order in relation to the victims, noting that Derrah would likely not recognize any of them. All other charges were withdrawn.
Defence counsel J.J. Primeau noted that Derrah was previously involved with the Canadian Mental Health Association – the Nipissing branch would become part of Nipissing Mental Health Housing and Support Services before that organization became a branch of the CMHA.
Primeau said he believed this was the first time Derrah has been incarcerated, which has been a “real experience for him,” adding he intends on working with the CMHA again.
Derrah said he was off his medication at the time and realizes now that had he been taking it, he would probably have been in a much better head space and a lot of this wouldn’t have happened.
He apologized and said the experience has opened his eyes.
“I don’t want to be back here again,” he said, “and I just want to say thank you to everybody that’s helped me throughout this time.”
According to the facts detailed by the Crown, represented by Sheila Seguin, Derrah approached an individual at the North Bay Bus Terminal at approximately 7 a.m. April 17 and asked for a smoke.
The victim, who was unknown to the accused, indicated he did not smoke and couldn’t give one.
The accused took exception and spat on the victim, covering his body from his legs to his feet.
The North Bay Police Service was contacted and located the accused in the area, who was arrested and later released the same day on an undertaking.
Derrah, meanwhile, stated to the court that he spat into the wind and hit the victim indirectly.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. April 19 in the area of Thomson Park, Derrah approach another individual and asked for a cigarette.
When the victim refused, Derrah pointed a golf club at the individual and said he would take the person’s head off “and send him to the moon,” Seguin described.
After making the threat, the accused proceeded to swing the golf club in an aggressive manner within six to seven feet of the victim.
Derrah, at the time, was swearing and shouting. After a short period of time he left the area, walking through Thomson Park swinging and hitting the golf club off play structures.
He was eventually arrested in the area of The Beer Store and released later that same month.
Derrah explained to the court that he vaguely remembered what took place and thought he was sticking up for a woman who was there.
He also said he used the golf club as a cane and could not recall saying he would send the victim “to the moon.”
However, he did acknowledge, when asked by Klein, that his behaviour was aggressive.
On May 12 at about 5:28 p.m., Derrah attended the backyard of a residence on First Avenue East and entered the victim’s unlocked shed.
He then proceeded to rip a homemade sign in half that said, “Smile you’re on camera.”
Seguin said the sign held sentimental value to the victim but cost approximately $20, adding Derrah was not given permission to attend the property or go into the shed.
The victim then caught the accused in the shed, phoned North Bay police and followed Derrah to the area of Fraser Street and First Avenue. Derrah was then located by police and arrested.
