North Bay Pride to host candidates' debate Thursday
Drag persona 'Geri Atrick' to moderate
Article content
North Bay Pride will host a debate Thursday night with the candidates vying for a seat in the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming.
Article content
The debate will be streamed live from the Nipissing University Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast through the North Bay Pride Facebook page.
“We know the struggles because we live the struggles in our community. However, our federal leaders do not seem to hear us when we speak. Thankfully, our local candidates want to hear us, when we speak, and we know who they are when they are sitting in those chairs during the debates answering our questions,” North Bay Pride chief executive officer Jocelyn Green said in a statement.
“If there is an empty chair from a candidate or party, that speaks volumes about what they think of community.”
North Bay Pride communications director Jason Maclennan will moderate the debate as drag persona Geri Atrick, host of the show Not So Str8 Talk.
Maclennan said all of the candidates have been confirmed, with the exception of Conservative candidate Steven Trahan. The Nugget has reached out to the campaign but has not received a response.
The other candidates are Liberal incumbent Anthony Rota, NDP candidate Scott Robertson and People’s Party candidate Greg Galante.
“Pride has always been political. Pride is about equality, not just for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, but equality for all,” Maclennan said in a statement.
“While we are living through COVID, we know that communities have changed, we know, that many folks are looking for change and many feel that national debates do not address the individual needs when they are world leader answers. We have reached out to our community and others to ask them to tell us their question(s) they want to ask the leaders and our local candidates.
Article content
“The difference with our debate, no one can prepare, they cannot rehearse their answers, because you are asking the questions, and it is live. And to have a drag persona be the moderator, is the first time in the history of Canadian politics that this is happening and that is important for all.”
Maclennan previously served as the media coordinator for Rob Boulet, who ran as the NDP candidate in Nipissing-Timiskaming during the 2019 federal election.
Maclennan confirmed he is currently not working on any campaigns, adding “many people work on different campaigns for different parties all the time.
“I would also like to point out Vic Fedeli was a registered Liberal before he joined the (Progressive) Conservatives. In fairness I would appreciate it stated that people can be neutral when they are doing their job just like you are in yours.”