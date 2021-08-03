The North Bay Police Service has launched a survey on crime and policing in the community.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The police service, in partnership with Oraclepoll Research, is conducting its Community Consultation Survey, which will allow residents of North Bay and Callander to speak about what they think should be police priorities, as well as voice their opinions on crime in their communities.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. North Bay police release survey on community safety, crime Back to video

“The Community Consultation Survey is part of the North Bay Police Service’s Strategic Planning process, which occurs every five years,” a statement from the police service said.

“The Strategic Plan, which is developed from this process, is a roadmap for how the North Bay Police Service can better serve the people of North Bay and Callander, strengthen partnerships with community organizations and better support its members.”

All residents of North Bay and Callander are encouraged to fill out the survey at: ca1se.voxco.com/SE/55/NorthBayPolice/

In addition to the online option, a randomized phone survey will take place throughout the month of August.