North Bay police, hydro caution public after series of scams
Article content
The North Bay Police Service and North Bay Hydro are advising the public to watch for scams following complaints of fraudulent posts and text messages.
North Bay police say they have received complaints about posts on Facebook Marketplace.
North Bay police, hydro caution public after series of scams Back to video
It is believed that an individual is claiming to sell various electronic devices. When a buyer shows interest, the suspect accepts a lower price but asks that payment be made by e-transfer.
Advertisement
Article content
Once the money is sent, police say the suspect provides a fraudulent address, where they do not reside, and then stops all contact with the buyer.
North Bay police asks that the public be vigilant when buying or selling online, to verify a seller’s identity and, whenever possible, pick up a purchase and provide payment in person.
North Bay Hydro, meanwhile, says it has been informed that some customers are receiving texts notifying them of a return that has been “processed due to an error,” along with a website link to click.
Hydro states that it does not conduct business in this fashion and if ever in doubt to call 705-474-8100.