North Bay police hiring part-time special constable

The North Bay Police Service is seeking applicants for a part-time special constable position.

A statement from police says special constables help keep the community safe and ensure the service runs efficiently and effectively by providing courthouse security, doing prisoner escorts, and serving summonses and subpoenas.

Compensation is $29.04 per hour, plus eight per cent in lieu of benefits and 5.4 per cent vacation pay. There is no minimum guarantee of hours.

Part-time special constables must be available to work shifts and be available for call-ins at any time, as needed, by the police service.

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

A Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada

At least 18 years of age

Physically and mentally able to perform the duties of the position, having regard to his or her own safety and the safety of the public

Of good moral character with no criminal record for which a pardon has not been granted

Be able to provide proof of a valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Be able to provide proof of, at minimum, a secondary school diploma or its official equivalent

Provide proof of a valid Standard First Aid certificate

Provide Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police Certificate (information on obtaining your OACP Certificate is available at www.oacpcertificate.ca)

An exception will be made for retired police officers within five years of retirement and in good standing, as determined by the chief of police. They will be required to pass Use of Force and Fit Pin testing.

Candidates will be evaluated over several stages, which will include panel interviews, personality assessment, fitness assessment, background investigation, driving test and Use of Force testing.

Interested applicants are asked to email their application package to careers@northbaypolice.on.ca

The deadline for applications is Aug. 4.

Additional information can be found at www.northbaypolice.ca/careers/special-constable