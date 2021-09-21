North Bay police expected to be equipped with body cameras by spring

Patrol officers are expected to be equipped with body cameras by spring, according to North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod.

The cameras will capture real-time evidence, provide officer interaction with the public and provides further evidence while they’re speaking with officers.

They will also assist with public complaints against police officers, will help with investigative matters and provide a record of what the officers are doing while they’re on duty, Tod said, “which is what I believe people would like to see.”

Tod said North Bay police are working with Axon Canada and the Ministry of the Solicitor General to pushing the “body-worn video and digital evidence management package” through.

“Many police services are doing the same thing at the same time. Most police services are a little more advanced than we are in regards to the digital evidence management side,” he said.

“We are working closely with AXON to develop what the body-worn project roll out will look like. We will test the cameras for a period of time, prepare a report for the board and hopefully by early spring next year we have a project where we’re rolling out the cameras.”

Tod said the goal will be to have all patrol officers equipped with body-worn cameras, but whether it goes further into the service’s crime section or community response officers will still be determined.

He said storing the information is going to be a challenge – a challenge that comes with a big cost.

Tod questioned how big a data storage facility will need to be.

“I think many officers are looking forward to body cameras, certainly throughout the ranks a few of them aren’t, but once we develop a common policy and governance around it that makes sense and supportive of our members and the public I think most members will come to support the body-worn cameras.”

Tod said video footage captured by the body cams will be vital when dealing with public complaints.