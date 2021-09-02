The North Bay Police Service is asking the public to be mindful of school buses as they return to the roads Sept. 7 after an extended layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Our drivers need to allow themselves more time to travel, as well as adjusting their driving habits, to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination,” North Bay police Sgt. Richard Hampel said in a statement.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. North Bay police dispatch more officers for start of school year Back to video

“This year, North Bay police will have additional officers assigned to traffic detail to emphasize safe driving during the beginning of the school, especially in the Community Safety Zones where fines are doubled.”

The statement from police says Community Safety Zones are to remind people they are in an area that needs extra attention, with police reminding drivers to think “safety first.”

Children are more difficult to see than adults and are the least predictable. Take that extra time to look out for children.

Your stopping position should always be behind the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or while waiting to make a turn.

Stop for the school bus that has flashing lights. The bus is letting children off or on.

When you approach the bus from the front, stop at a safe distance to let children get on or off the bus and cross the road.

“As a parent you try to do everything possible to keep your children safe. It is important that you teach your children safe travel to and from school, which includes safe conduct on the roadways,” police say.

Sit down with your children and explain to them the rules, so they know what is expected of them and that there will be consequences if they do not follow the rules.

Plan ahead. This tip is important if your child is nervous. If you show your child exactly what to expect it will decrease stress. Show them the route that they will be taking to help familiarize them.

Teach kids to look left, right and left again before crossing the street. Don’t run, walk.

Teach kids to wait for the school bus to come to a complete stop before getting off and not to walk behind the bus.

“Let’s work together; drivers, parents and young people to make this a safe time of the year for everyone,” police say.