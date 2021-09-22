North Bay police board ends agreement with Callander

The North Bay Police Service will not renew its contract with the Municipality of Callander, ending an agreement between the two parties that has lasted 16 years.

The North Bay Police Services Board announced its decision Wednesday, stating that the most recent 10-year contract expired in April, although services have been provided on a month-to-month basis while a new agreement was developed.

A statement from police says it will continue to provide services to Callander until Dec. 31.

“The North Bay Police Service has been proud to serve the people of Callander for the last 16 years and believe we have provided an excellent service at a fair value,” North Bay Police Services Board chair Dennis O’Connor said in the statement.

“Over the last year, the North Bay Police Service and the North Bay Police Services Board have worked closely with the Municipality of Callander in developing a Made-for-Callander plan for policing the municipality. However, we have decided that at this time, we will focus our resources on community safety and policing within the limits of the City of North Bay.”

A representative from the municipality said a response to the decision is being drafted.

The Municipality of Callander agreed in March to extend its existing contract with North Bay police while it considers potentially switching over to the OPP.

The contract was set to expire March 31, but Callander’s senior municipal director, Ashley Bilodeau, told The Nugget in an email previously that the municipality extended the contract for six months to September.

The intent, she said, was to give council the opportunity to negotiate a new contract with North Bay police and compare pricing and services with the OPP.