North Bay Police Association receives 4.3% wage increase over two years

The North Bay Police Association has agreed on a 4.3 per cent wage increase over two years.

The agreement was reached with the assistance of an arbitrator, according to a media release issued by North Bay Police Service Monday morning.

A salary increase of 2.1% was agreed upon for 2019; a salary increase of 2.2% was agreed upon for 2020.

The North Bay Police Services Board will be starting negotiations with the North Bay Police Association for the contract year 2021.

The North Bay Police Service says they will not be providing further comment on these ongoing negotiations until they are settled.

“The North Bay Police Services Board provides direction and guidance to the North Bay Police Service while ensuring that adequate and effective police services are delivered in accordance with legislative requirements and the needs of the communities we serve,” according to the police media release.

The North Bay Police Association represents over 150 members in collective bargaining discussions as well as working to further the interests of its membership, the police service, and the communities it serves.