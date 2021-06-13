North Bay native to receive honorary degree from Nipissing
About 1,400 students expected to graduate
Article content
Nipissing University will recognize Tom Curry – a leading trial and appellate lawyer, and managing partner of Lenczner Slaght LLP – with the university’s highest distinction.
The university will present Curry with an honorary degree, Doctor of Letters, during its upcoming virtual convocation celebrations.
North Bay native to receive honorary degree from Nipissing Back to video
“Tom Curry was selected for this honour for his meaningful contributions to Nipissing University, his profession and society-at-large,” Nipissing University president and interim vice-chancellor Cheryl Sutton said in a statement.
“Mr. Curry has been a longtime supporter of the university and we are proud to formally welcome him to our Nipissing family with this well-deserved distinction.”
Born and raised in North Bay, Curry graduated from Chippewa Secondary School in 1977 and obtained a degree from the University of Waterloo School of Urban and Regional Planning.
He attended Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Ontario Bar as a lawyer in 1986.
Advertisement
Article content
Curry served for two terms on the board of governors of Nipissing University and has been recognized for his role as a member of the Special Governance Commission, formed in 2015 under a Memorandum of Agreement between the Nipissing University Faculty Association and Nipissing University.
In 2016, the commission reported on recommendations to assess and improve the joint governance structures and culture of collegiality at Nipissing. The university says the work lead to significant improvements in the quality of the relationships and engagement between the board, academic senate, administration, students and the wider community at Nipissing.
As a lawyer, Curry has been recognized with various professional honours, including the prestigious Law Society Medal, The Catzman Award and The Advocates Society Award for Excellence in Teaching.
He has supported future graduates at Nipissing University, the University of Waterloo and Osgoode Hall Law School through the creation of bursaries and awards to help students in financial need.
Nipissing University, meanwhile, will graduate approximately 1,400 students during four virtual ceremonies.
They will be held on June 15 (Faculty of Arts and Science), June 17 (Schulich School of Education), June 22, (School of Business, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, School of Social Work) and June 24 (School of Nursing).
Each ceremony webpage will go live at 9 a.m. and feature video addresses from the chancellor, president and interim vice-chancellor, provost and vice-president of academic and research, honorary degree recipient and alumni.
This year’s graduates also received a ‘Grad Box’ of items to assist with their at-home celebrations.
Once it is safe to do so, the university plans to invite members of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 graduating classes back to campus to cross the stage and participate in an in-person event.
Students, supporters and community members are encouraged to celebrate the class of 2021 by downloading #NUConvocation themed social media filters, frames, photos and printable signs available on the convocation webpage.
Go to nipissingu.ca/convocation for more information.