North Bay marks 81st anniversary of Battle of Britain
It was a day to honour the past, but to also pay tribute to those still serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Men and women in uniform, members of the public and dignitaries gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 23 cenotaph Sunday afternoon to recognize the sacrifice of those who served in the Battle or Britain.
22 Wing Commander Col. Mark Lachapelle said the battle had many sacrifices including the lost of 2,925 lives.
“Today is a great day to reflect not only on the ultimate sacrifice that a lot of people paid during the Battle of Britain and all of the wars we fought across the globe, but it’s about the families, the loved ones who are left behind, they are the ones who hold some of the scars, emotionally and physically.”
He said it’s about remembering everyone who played a part in trying to keep our freedom and allowing us to live the life that we do today.
Lachapelle said there were a lot of battles that were really crucial, “but The Battle of Britain was one of the most challenging just by sheer numbers and the way the Luftwaffe had so many aircraft going against the allies.”
“It’s about dedication and resiliency and technology and that played a big part in winning the war. And that’s why today we continue to modernize our military and have those critical alliances with our other partners across the globe that we show a solidarity during this difficult time.”
Sunday’s ceremony marked the 81st Battle of Britain ceremony.
Lachapelle said the battle was the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces and was a turning point in the Second World War.
He provided those in attendance a brief summary of the battle.
“In summer of 1940 Nazi Germany had control over all western Europe and nearly delivered a fatal blow to the British army at Dunkirk,” Lachapelle said.
“Britain refused to bow down, to do so would have been to surrender free Europe.”
Lachapelle said Hitler planned an invasion of Britain itself, but the plan required the use of the English Channel, which would have meant British air forces would have to be destroyed.
He said 100 young Canadian men teamed up with hundreds of allies including Americans, Polish, French and Australians, to fight the war.
“Which at the moment in time seemed almost impossible to win. This was the first battle fought by courageous members of the newly minted Royal Canadian Air Force.”
Lachapelle said the battle space was 80 kilometres wide – no bigger than the size of Prince Edward Island. The Allies were badly outnumbered – 300 allied fighters facing 2,100 German aircraft.
“One squadron of 12 aircraft confronted 200 Germans. By Oct 31, 1940, the German Luftwaffe had been turned back and battle had been won. Victory was achieved by a total team effort.”
Lachapelle said this serves as a shining example of what a unified motivated force can do in the face of adversity against overwhelming odds.
“Still serves today as an inspiration for the members in uniform as we help Canada and our allies with threats in the 21st century especially during current covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
“It demonstrates what strong allied partnerships can do. We at RCAF 22 Wing can speak with our trusted long standing NORAD partners the United States.”