North Bay man rescues mother, her son from Lake Nipissing

Alyshia Faubert didn’t think she or her seven-year-old son would make it out of Lake Nipissing alive.

“I thought ‘that was it.’ I was struggling, trying to make sounds and call for help, but the water kept coming and I couldn’t get my head out of the water long enough to scream,” she told The Nugget Monday.

“I was trying to save my son by pushing him up enough out of the water so he could get some air, but the waves were just too strong.”

Faubert said in just a few seconds her life could have become a tragedy, until Kent Leatherdale saved their lives.

Faubert, who is from Toronto, had joined her family at Sunset Beach Sunday for a day at the lake.

Her son and nephew saw some kids jumping from a large rock off the point and asked if they could do it too.

She admits she hadn’t been to that beach for years and looking back should have taken additional precautions because her son isn’t a strong swimmer.

“He didn’t wait for me,” Faubert said. “Within two seconds of him jumping in the lake he knew it was too deep for him and the waves took him. I saw the panic on his face.”

Faubert immediately jumped in after him, but the waves and depth were too much for her.

“Between the wind and waves I just couldn’t keep my head above water and help him. I’m only five-foot-two so the water was too deep for me to touch bottom,” she said.

“We couldn’t make it back, the waves kept pushing us and the water was overtaking us. I tried to get back to the rock, but I just couldn’t make it. I thought that was it. We’re not going to get out alive.”

Kent Leatherdale, a 34-year-old North Bay resident, was on the high point of the rock at Sunset Beach right near the point when he noticed the struggle.

“The boys (his son and his friend) were playing and jumping and I was just watching. I could see everything around me.”

As he watched the waves crash against the rocks, he noticed a boy jump into the water followed immediately by the mother.

“It seemed concerning. He jumped in, but it was the way she jumped in after him that caught my attention. She grabbed him, but they were being overtaken by the waves.”

Leatherdale said he watched closely and then heard her yell for help.

He jumped in and swam over to the mother and son, who were struggling to keep their heads above water.

Leatherdale said he managed to reach them and grabbed the boy, holding him tightly against his hip.

He then grabbed the mother’s arm and pulled her to shore.

“I then started to swim back to the rock, the waves were brutal and we were pushed far by the waves. I managed to get to a spot to stand on my tippy toes in the sand and I dug my toes in. The waves were going over my head at first and I was swallowing water, yet I was thinking at that moment that I was glad my son and his friend were wearing their lifejackets,” Leatherdale said.

He said he was calm through the entire ordeal, and despite the dangerous waters he didn’t panic.

As he got closer to the rock, he managed to find a big one to step on, which allowed him to get his head out of the water to take a few breaths.

Leatherdale adjusted his grip on the mother and asked her nephew, who was swimming behind them, if he was OK to keep going.

“He nodded yes and he seemed like a strong swimmer. I said, ‘Good, swim to the rock,’ he said, ‘OK.’ I then stepped off the rock and got them back on the big rock where they were safe,” he said.

“Lake Nipissing is very unpredictable, with the winds cutting across the shallow waters making for some very fun yet very dangerous conditions. People should always keep that in mind swimming in areas like that. Even a strong swimmer could find themselves in a bad situation in those conditions.”

Leatherdale said once they reached safety, the mother and son expressed their thanks. She also reached out on social media and sent him a private message.

“Hey Kent. You were super easy to find on here. I can’t thank you enough today for saving me and (my) little man from nearly drowning.”

Faubert said it only takes seconds for your life to change.

“Thirty seconds more we could have been under water. So many don’t know how dangerous that section is. I would have put a lifejacket on if I had known,” she said.

The incident has left her son terrified of the water.

“That could have went so bad. If Kent wasn’t there we wouldn’t be here today talking to you. We’re so lucky he was there. My son was a water baby, but now he is terrified. “

This isn’t the first time Leatherdale has come to the rescue on Lake Nipissing.

He helped save an elderly couple’s dog a few years ago when it went through the ice on Lake Nipissing.