North Bay man pursued on foot, charged with drug trafficking

A 23-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with drug trafficking after a foot chase with police this week.

Members of the North Bay Police Service, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, have arrested and charged Elijah Cameron with possession of a Schedule I substance – fentanyl – for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

North Bay police arrested Cameron Tuesday after a foot pursuit.

Police searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 26 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of more than $9,100, as well as approximately $600 in currency.

The accused is currently in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

The investigation was conducted as part of Project Driver, a joint operation between the North Bay Police Service Street Crime Unit and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.