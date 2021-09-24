North Bay man faced charges following theft

Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles
A 49-year-old North Bay man faces several charges following an incident Tuesday.

Members of the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were advised of a theft from a hardware store on Highway 17, West Nipissing in Sturgeon Falls at about 4:55 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was shorty located and stopped by police.

As a result of the investigation, Ken Palmer was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and resisting a peace officer.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Oct. 28 in West Nipissing.

