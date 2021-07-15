North Bay man charged with various offences in relation to assault on First Avenue
North Bay Police have arrested and a 29-year old North Bay man in relation to an early morning assault on First Avenue West.
Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. officers responded in the 100-block of First Avenue West to reports of an individual who had sustained injuries.
The victim and the accused, who are known to one another, were involved in an altercation in which the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from an edged weapon.
The accused is alleged to have then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital.
Police were able to identify the accused using CCTV footage from the area.
At approximately 5 p.m that same day, the accused was arrested at a residence in the 100-block of Duke Street East.
A police search revealed approximately 104 methamphetamine tablets and about four grams of crystal methamphetamine. A quantity of Canadian currency.
Tyler Charles Loucks, 29, of North Bay. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with probation order and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
Loucks remains in custody pending a bail hearings at the North Bay Courthouse.
The North Bay Police Service encourages all members of the public who have security cameras installed at their home or business to join the Security Camera Resource and Mapping (SCRAM) initiative.
Participants of SCRAM provide their contact information to police as well as the location of their security cameras.
If police believe your cameras may have captured evidence of a crime, NBPS officers will contact you and request to review your security camera footage.
SCRAM is completely voluntary. Individuals who sign up can refuse to show police security footage and withdraw from the program at any time. At no point are police given access to or control over your security cameras.
If you have a photo or video surveillance system at your residence and wish to join SCRAM, please email your information to SCRAM@northbaypolice.on.ca
We will require the following information:
· Name
· Address
· Contact phone number(s)
· Contact e-mail address
· External camera view (what street or roadway can be seen by your camera?)
· Camera type
· Footage retrieval requirements (do we need a disc, thumb drive, etc. to receive a copy of your footage?)
If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, you can call 9-1-1 in an Emergency or the North Bay Police Service’s non-Emergency line at 705-472-1234 to speak directly with an Officer.
For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Near North Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com