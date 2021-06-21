North Bay man charged in child pornography case

Article content

The North Bay Police Service has arrested and charged a 26-year-old man from North Bay on child luring and child pornography offences.

The accused is charged with luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, one count of making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age.

The accused and the victim in this incident are alleged to have met each other on a social networking andonline dating application in early April.

The accused is alleged to have sent the victim explicit messages, pictures and videos through social networking and dating applications.

The victim reported the incident to the North Bay Police Service on May 18. The accused was arrested Saturday and attended a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse Sunday.

The North Bay Police Service is not releasing the name of the accused.

