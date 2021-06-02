North Bay family asking for help so they can keep their son home

Janice Amyotte is running out of options to help her son.

Wait lists, like the Ontario Renovate Program, is five years long and she doesn’t have the savings to renovate her North Bay home for her 47-year-old son, Dale, who has Multiple Sclerosis.

Amyotte is doing everything she can to keep him out of a long-term care home.

“We’re tried everything to get help, but there’s simply no funding. I’ve phoned our MP’s office and they tell me to phone the MPP. So I phone his office and they send me to city hall. The wait list for that program is a five-year wait list. I just don’t have that time,” she said.

“Why do these people keep brushing me off? They’re giving us the run-around. I’m sure there is stuff out there for people like us.

Amyotte said her son is struggling and his mobility is becoming a major issue.

She said it’s getting to the point where Dale is falling all the time and her home needs to be renovated and modified to accommodate all the equipment he requires to get to the bathroom and his bedroom.

Dale says on his GoFundMe account “this last year has been the worst yet. I am physically declining quickly, and I am now having issues with balance so climbing those five stairs will soon be impossible. I’m falling more and having to ask my senior parents to lift a grown man off the floor is painful for all of us.”

“My parents’ home needs to be renovated and on mine and their limited income, this would be financially impossible. I cannot ask them for that.”

He said the stairwell needs to be widened and a chair lift purchased, installed and supported. The bathroom needs to be wheelchair accessible with a wheel-in shower and safety bars. This will also require plumbing and electrical work.

“I have a hoist to use with a ceiling track to help me get from my bed to the chair and bathroom, but it needs to be installed. Eventually we will need a hoist and track for the main floor,” Dale stated on his fundraising page.

“The costs are increasing every year along with my needs and we can no longer afford to wait. We are working with not-for-profit organizations and people to help offset the costs and will update that progress as we move forward. We have also reached out to the Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments for help but that is a painfully slow process and time is not something we have a lot of.”

Amyotte doesn’t want to ask for help, but she says at this point she doesn’t have a choice.

“We have to enlarge the bathroom so he can get his wheelchair in. We also need a wheelchair lift to go up the stairs to bring him into his bedroom,” she said.

Those are just two of the major renovations that are required.

Amyotte said her family has started a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise funds for the renovations.

“Dale was 37 and a painter when he started to get symptoms of MS,” she said. “A few days later he wanted to go to the hospital. And two days after that he was diagnosed with MS. The longer we leave this the more expensive it will be. Some people have suggested to ask the local churches, but with everything being closed for so long they barely have the money to keep their heat and lights on.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Dale says his MS started with bowel stasis.

“Four days without a movement had me concerned. On day five I couldn’t urinate. That`s when I called for an ambulance. A series of tests were performed and an MRI later and I was diagnosed with MS. It was fast and devastating. With that diagnosis I lost my business, my livelihood, my independence, and my future. Owning my own business meant that I did not have health insurance coverage. I gained doctors, specialists, medications and all the bills that come with it,” he stated on his fundraising page.

“That was the first time I had to ask for help and I asked my parents. It`s me who is supposed to be taking care of them in their golden years but for the last nine years and for the rest of my life they are the ones taking care of me. They stepped in to help without hesitating.”

District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board directed Amyotte to some additional programs that might be able to help.

She said contact has been made.

“Parents would do anything for their kids. There’s no way we would put him in a nursing home,” Amyotte said. “He’s too young to go in there.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-amyotte-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2Uek-sprb-bCwcdnhkX4xtUSuIqjpZfREdiKDPuz9orpZahLhf_wfTkvs