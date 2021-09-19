North Bay celebrates Pride
Article content
Matt Ashcroft tried his best not to be gay.
Advertisement
Article content
He wanted to do it for his dad, but in the end he ended up hurting himself.
North Bay celebrates Pride Back to video
Ashcroft longed for his father’s love and acceptance and went as far as to attend conversion practices in 2014 in the U.S. to try and change who he loved and how he felt.
He said conversion practices are methods used to help diminish and minimize same-sex attraction.
“Conversion practices are anything that tries to change the sexual orientation or gender identity and gender expression of a person that is their natural being and who they are,” Ashcroft said during North Bay Pride’s Block Party Saturday in the North Bay Capitol Centre parking lot.
“I had a bad experience with my dad, which pushed me to find conversion practices on the internet. I wasn’t seeking it out, but felt it was a way that he could rebuild a relationship with his dad. That didn’t work.”
Ashcroft said his dad was homophobic and shamed and ridiculed him for his life choices, so this was an option to repair their relationship.
But in the process, Ashcroft said “it nearly broke me.”
“People don’t know how dangerous this can be,” he told The Nugget Saturday
“I had to fight my way to have my voice heard. I was an anxious mess and I was sad. I wasn’t in the best state of mind. As soon as I came out, and when I was able to come out and be free and be myself, I was able to critically think about myself and others and say hey, we are a damaged community and we deserve better.”
Ashcroft has been fighting conversion practices for three years.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’ve already got on an UN level, I’m now an international global expert on this issue,” he said.
“It’s disgusting, there are still more than 60 countries that criminalize anything LGBTQIA. This is the reason why Pride is here. This is why we’re coming out and saying we exist and we’re not going away.”
Ashcroft said his hope is that everyone is able to live in a world where they can be free to be who they are, dress how they want to be and love who they love.
“We’ve worked hard to get to moments like this. We’re still not free and we still have to fight for our rights. I’m still discriminated against. I will have people speaking up and against me, and that’s OK. In reality, we always have to fight for our rights.”