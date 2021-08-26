North Bay area under heat warning

A heat warning is in effect for the North Bay area, an advisory from Environment Canada states.

Warm temperatures will continue today, with cooler temperatures expected tonight.

The heat warning is in effect for the North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River areas.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 28 C, with humidex values near 32.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” Environment Canada says.

“Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm