North Bay and Area under a tornado watch

Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles
Aug 29, 2021  •  22 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado watch for North Bay and Area.
North Bay and Area is under a tornado watch, according to The Weather Network.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.”

The Weather Network says hazards include isolated tornadoes, damaging winds near 100-kilometres per hour, up to Toonie-size hail and heavy downpours.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.”

