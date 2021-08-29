North Bay and Area under a tornado watch
North Bay and Area is under a tornado watch, according to The Weather Network.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.”
The Weather Network says hazards include isolated tornadoes, damaging winds near 100-kilometres per hour, up to Toonie-size hail and heavy downpours.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.”
