No spectators allowed at high school sports under new rules

Sudbury allowing up to 75 per cent capacity for football games

Parents and spectators are not being permitted to watch high school sports, according to an 11-page document sent by the area’s four school boards.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This is one of the many rules being enforced by the Near North District School Board, Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario and Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No spectators allowed at high school sports under new rules Back to video

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations is not banning spectators.

Sudbury school boards are allowing up to 75 per cent capacity for football games, however, spectators are required to undergo an active screening process. Spectators aren’t permitted for any indoor event.

The Nugget has been made aware of the contents of the document and is working to get a copy. Emails to the Near North and Nipissing-Parry Sound school boards went unanswered.

This comes at a time when the City of North Bay is allowing spectators in its facilities. This weekend, there were 100 spectators allowed at Memorial Gardens to watch hockey tryouts, as well, parents and guests watched youth football players participate in a North Bay Bulldogs combine at Rollie Fischer Field Sunday.

School boards announced, in a joint release last week, that guidelines and public health measures must be followed for extra-curricular activities, including sports, performances and competitions.

The boards never released to parents, athletes or the media what those protocols are.

It’s also unclear if athletes and coaches have to be fully vaccinated.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting 25 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon – nine in Nipissing District and 16 in Parry Sound District.

More than 82 per cent of area residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Several area elementary and secondary schools also are being used as polling stations in the upcoming federal election.

With files from Postmedia