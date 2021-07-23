No new cases of COVID-19 reported, two resolved
For the first time since July 4, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two cases have been resolved since Thursday, leaving 25 active cases in the region.
Both resolved cases were in Nipissing.
There are now 23 active cases in Nipissing and two in Parry Sound District.
Since the pandemic was declared 16 months ago, there have been 650 cases reported in the region. Of those, 468 were in Nipissing and 182 in Parry Sound District.
Eight people – seven in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District – have died.
The health unit has administered 159,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at local clinics, with 64.38 per cent of residents 12 and older – 74,574 people – having received two doses of the vaccine.
Altogether, 87,791 people in the region have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This may include people who received the vaccine outside of the region.
The 80-plus age group has broken the 90 per cent full vaccination mark, according to the health unit. That age group now has 90.11 per cent, or 7,104 people, fully vaccinated.
The vaccination level is steadily lower as age groups decrease. Those 70-79 have a full vaccination rate of 86.83 per cent, those 60-69 have an 82.33 per cent rate, those 50 to 59 are at 64.46 per cent, those 40 to 49 are at 59.22 per cent and those 30 to 39 are at 49.4 per cent.
People aged 18 to 29 have a 40.78 per cent vaccination rate, while those 12 to 17 have a 38.26 per cent vaccination rate.
The vaccine has not yet been approved for administration to those aged 12 or younger.
ONTARIO
Ontario reported 192 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one death from the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 43 cases are in Toronto, 25 are in Peel Region, 18 in York Region and 18 in Waterloo Region.
The numbers are based on 19,757 tests.
There are 136 patients hospitalized with critical COVID-related illness and 84 are on ventilators.
The province says 120,231 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Thursday for a total of 18.7 million shots.
Eighty per cent of adults in Ontario have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Several mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Ontario are winding down as first-dose registrations wane and communities shift their focus to smaller venues.
The large clinics held in local arenas, hospitals and recreation centres across the province have been a key part of the vaccine rollout that began this winter.
Now that first-dose vaccination coverage has hovered at around 80 per cent for adults province-wide, many health units are beginning the transition to smaller, more targeted vaccination approaches.
“Our large-scale clinics are ending because they are no longer filling up,” the Northwestern Health Unit, which covers the city of Kenora and surrounding communities, said in a statement this week as its mass clinics wrapped up operations. “Once they are over, we will provide the vaccine in our offices and at smaller clinics in the community.”
North Bay’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site will remain at Memorial Gardens until the end of August, the health unit said last month, after it was able to negotiate a deal with the city.
The health unit took over Memorial Gardens March 15 when residents aged 80 years of age and older became eligible for vaccinations.
With files from The Canadian Press