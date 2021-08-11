No new cases of COVID-19 reported

The first 11 days of August have been a pleasant reprieve for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far this month, the last on Tuesday.

There were 49 cases reported in July, down from 154 in June, the worst single month during the pandemic.

The health unit region is reporting three active cases – two in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound.

There are no COVID-19 cases in hospital.

So far, 169,507 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 521 from Tuesday’s update.

Altogether, 68.67 per cent of those aged 12 or older – 79,549 people – have received two doses of the vaccines.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 324 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and three new deaths.

Toronto, with 72 new cases, Hamilton, with 41, and York and Peel, with 31 and 30, respectively, were the province’s worst-hit regions.

The new figures raise Ontario’s total number of COVID cases since January 2020 to 553,449 and its death toll to 9,412. There are 12,023 active cases in the province.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that, among the new cases, “234 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals and 32 in partially vaccinated individuals,” or about 82 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, there are 108 COVID patients currently in Ontario hospitals. There are 108 patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses, 79 of them diagnosed with COVID. There are 70 patients on ventilators with COVID-related illnesses, 52 of them currently with COVID.

Of the most recently reported hospitalizations, only six patients had been fully vaccinated, Elliott said.