No injuries after food canning project sets off CO alarm

Residents of a rural home in Powassan found their carbon monoxide alarm blaring when they returned home late Tuesday after spending the morning canning food with the use of their gas-powered stove.

Ben Mousseau, a volunteer firefighter and also the Protective Services Officer for Powassan, said after finishing up with the canning project, the homeowners left to run errands in the afternoon.

Mousseau says the gas-powered stove was in use all morning and, with no ventilation in the home, the carbon monoxide levels continued to rise.

However the CO alarm didn’t go off until the owners left the house.

When they returned home and heard the alarm, they called the Powassan Fire Department.

Mousseau said no one was hurt.

Although the homeowners turned off the stove before leaving the house, the CO levels continued to build up from the stove being on all morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they detected CO levels that exceed 30 parts per million in all three levels of the home.

Exposure to CO concentrations as low as 35 parts per million are enough to trigger cardiac and respiratory issues.

Mousseau says the incident serves as a reminder for people to crack open a window when engaged in this kind of activity and a gas-powered device is being used for an extended period.

People always need to make sure their CO detectors are in good working order, he said.

“The stove was off in this case. But what if you have a small leak in your furnace or water heater and the (CO) concentration keeps building up? Then, when you go to sleep at night, you don’t notice the CO because it’s colourless and odourless. This can become a tragic situation.”