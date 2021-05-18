Article content

A member of the main site of the Garderie Soleil child-care centre community has tested positive for COVID-19, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed.

“As the individual was at the centre during their infectious period, the health unit has dismissed the preschool senior cohort,” the health unit said in a statement Tuesday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No COVID-19 outbreak after positive test at Garderie Soleil child care site Back to video

“Members of the child-care centre community identified as being high-risk contacts have been contacted by the centre and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The health unit does not specify the exact location of the main site – Garderie Soleil is based in North Bay.

However, it says it has not declared an outbreak at this time and is working closely with Garderie Soleil to provide guidance to parents, guardians and staff, and to ensure everyone continues to follow public health measures and child care centre policies.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

If you need further assistance, call your health-care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1400.

If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms.