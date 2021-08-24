No additional restrictions for North Bay and Area students as they head back to school

There will be no additional restrictions for students in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit area when they return to school in less than two weeks.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Toronto District School Board are considering enhanced measures not required by the province.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No additional restrictions for North Bay and Area students as they head back to school Back to video

Those measures include vaccination policies for staff, whether kindergarten students should be required to wear masks and wearing masks during physical activity indoors, measures Ontario’s school reopening guidelines allow public health units to implement based on “local experience and data.”

Health units across the province will discuss additional measures with school boards this week, according to a statement from Ottawa Public Health.

“(Ottawa Public Health) plans to recommend additional preventive measures and is currently engaging with other health units to seek consistency.”

Ontario’s minister of education has said he wants students to return to as normal a school life as possible.

The province’s guidelines allow more mingling between students than last year and a return of in-person clubs, sports and extracurricular activities.

Cafeterias and libraries can open and assemblies are allowed — all with distancing restrictions.

Guidelines are also coming out when it comes to school sports.

Last week the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) announced all championships and festivals will return for 2021-22.

“The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is working with local school boards to support plans for inter-school sport that follow Ontario’s Ministry of Education guidelines as a minimum standard,” according to the health unit.

“Nipissing District Athletics (NDA) coordinates with local school boards to facilitate inter-school sports. Currently, the guidance from the ministry states that high and low-contact activities are permitted outdoors without masking and high and low-contact activities are permitted indoors with a note that face-coverings are encouraged if they can be worn safely based on the activity.”