Nipissing U's Teaching Hub team recognized with award
Nipissing University’s Teaching Hub team is the recipient of a Blackboard Catalyst Award, making it the only Canadian university to receive one this year.
Nipissing was honoured in the student success category, which recognizes individuals, institutions or both whose creative program application has led to increased retention, increased completion, improved outcomes for students or a combination of all three.
Nipissing U's Teaching Hub team recognized with award
The university was recognized by Blackboard Inc., a global EdTech software and solutions company. The annual Catalyst Awards is in its 16th year.
“At Nipissing, our focus on student success is woven into all facets of the university, including the online learning environment. In this unprecedented year, it’s an honour for our Teaching Hub team to be recognized for its ability to leverage technology in support of student success,” Nipissing University provost and vice-president, academic and research, Arja Vainio-Mattila said in a statement.
The award-winning team from Nipissing includes five learning systems technologists (LST) – Chris Bird, Rob Boulet, Kyle Charron, Mark Giddens and Mary Toye – and four online learning partners (OLP) – Brianna Dos Santos, Tate Drynan, Kathryn Schefter and Miranda Wilby.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSTs worked with instructors to redesign their on-site courses for quick transition online, the university says.
They assisted in pinpointing at-risk students who required more support in online learning and celebrated and praised highly engaged students for their efforts.
The Online Learning Partners program also was created to offer students peer-to-peer support related to online learning through the Blackboard platform.
“In the Teaching Hub, we’re always looking for ways to innovate and excel, and the pandemic showcased our abilities to do just that,” Nipissing University dean of teaching Pat Maher said.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team and the support they have been able to provide to both faculty and students as everyone adjusted to the new online learning environment.”
Winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Blackboard experts.
Honorees from across the globe will be recognized during BbWorld, Blackboard’s annual global conference, to be held virtually over a two-week period July 13-15 and July 20-22.
The 58 winners were selected from 130 nominees, the most since the Catalyst Awards program began. Nominations were entered from institutions in 17 countries.
Go to community.blackboard.com/catalystawards for more information.