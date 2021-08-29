The Nipissing University Student Union raised just more than $600 on its annual Community Shine Day Saturday for cystic fibrosis.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Shine Day planner Sarah Pecoskie-Schweir said the one-day event raised as much as $2,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada in pre-pandemic days.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nipissing University students hold Shine Day for Cystic Fibrosis research Back to video

Most of that amount would have come from a movie screening Saturday evening at the Kiwanis Bandshell at the waterfront.

But NUSU had to cancel the movie presentation “Raya and the Last Dragon” because of the risk of heavy rain.

Pecoskie-Schweir said with the movie a no-show, the hope was the campaign could raise around $500 through the sale of Good Glaze Doughnuts, mini golf games and selling merchandise.

The food, merchandise and games brought in about $544 and people also donated online to raise the total to just over $600.

Parker’s Your Independent Grocer helped the event out by providing $200 in concessions the students sold to the public.

Canadian universities and colleges first got involved in raising money for cystic fibrosis research in 1964 when Wilfrid Laurier University launched the first Shinerama event.

Nipissing University came on board with Shinerama in 1992 and Pecoskie-Schweir said over those three decades, NUSU has raised nearly $500,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Pecoskie-Schweir has been part of Shine Day since entering Nipissing University four years ago.

She got involved in CF research because when she was two years old she lost her cousin, Stephen Crough, to the genetic disorder.

“He’s was my dad’s best friend and I hear all the stories about Stephen,” Pecoskie-Schweir said.