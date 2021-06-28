Nipissing U projects receive funding

Article content

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Canada Research Chairs program are providing funding for two projects at Nipissing University.

A total of $292,000 has been awarded to a project titled, “Together Toward A Shared Sense of ‘Us’: Unlocking the Power of Groups in Youth Sport,” headed by Mark Bruner, a professor with the faculty of education and professional studies, Schulich School of Education, physical and health education.

“Our area of interest is how the identities that youth form through sport team membership (i.e., their social identities) impacts their moral behaviours toward teammates, mental health and continued sport participation,” a statement from Bruner said.

“The funding will permit the team of international scholars to: (a) evaluate the effects of a peer-led social identity intervention on study outcomes; and (b) adapt, translate, and evaluate the effectiveness of the peer-led social identity intervention across international youth sport contexts.”