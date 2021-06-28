Nipissing U projects receive funding
The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Canada Research Chairs program are providing funding for two projects at Nipissing University.
A total of $292,000 has been awarded to a project titled, “Together Toward A Shared Sense of ‘Us’: Unlocking the Power of Groups in Youth Sport,” headed by Mark Bruner, a professor with the faculty of education and professional studies, Schulich School of Education, physical and health education.
“Our area of interest is how the identities that youth form through sport team membership (i.e., their social identities) impacts their moral behaviours toward teammates, mental health and continued sport participation,” a statement from Bruner said.
“The funding will permit the team of international scholars to: (a) evaluate the effects of a peer-led social identity intervention on study outcomes; and (b) adapt, translate, and evaluate the effectiveness of the peer-led social identity intervention across international youth sport contexts.”
Another $120,000 is awarded to Mukund Jha, a professor in the department of biology and chemistry, who is heading up a project called, “Development of synthetic methodologies to access novel fused polycyclic frameworks.”
“The primary focus of my NSERC funded project is to develop innovative metal-catalyzed synthetic reaction methodologies to access new and complex organic compounds of biological importance,” he said.
“The funding will enable us to create molecules critical for the development of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and other materials for commercial applications, ultimately impacting the health of Canadians. To feed the demands of the current marketplace, training of highly qualified personnel will also be of utmost importance during the course of this project.”
Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said advancing knowledge and insight within and across disciplines is essential to find the solutions needed to make Canada “healthier, safer, more innovative and more prosperous.”
“It is inspiring to see the ingenuity and dedication local researchers embrace in exploring big ideas that will fuel the discoveries and innovations of tomorrow to make our world a better place,” he said.