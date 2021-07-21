Nipissing to use ‘hybrid’ model this year
Article content
Nipissing University will use a hybrid model of in-class and online learning when classes resume in the fall, according to provost and vice-president of academics and research Arja Vainio-Mattila.
Advertisement
Article content
Nipissing, Vainio-Mattila says, has always had classes and programs online, and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year the university was able to adapt, although she admits there were some hiccups.
Nipissing to use ‘hybrid’ model this year Back to video
“A number of our faculty had always offered online courses, so we had some expertise in-house already,” she says.
Those faculty members were able to provide assistance to faculty members who didn’t have that experience, to smooth out any bumps that popped up.
Canadore College said earlier this week it also will take a hybrid approach to instruction this year.
The province recently told universities and colleges across the province that when they resume classes, they must have plans for how learning will continue in the event of further outbreaks.
Having those plans in place, Vainio-Mattila says, will “allow us to make the shift fairly easier” in the event of a fourth wave.
But, initially at least, the university will welcome students back to classrooms and, at the same time, offering remote learning.
“Everybody is looking forward to face-to-face encounters again,” she says, with the new guidelines from the province allowing students who wish to return to a university environment to do so, while keeping the door open to those who, “for whatever reason,” would prefer to continue with online classes.
Vainio-Mattila also said the continuation of online learning could be beneficial to international students.
Nipissing, she says, traditionally has one of the lowest rates of international student enrolment in the province, but intends on addressing that by growing its own international profile.
Advertisement
Article content
Being able to continue offering online programming can help those students who are, for example, waiting for student visas.
“They can start wherever they are,” Vainio-Mattila said. “They don’t have to delay their university studies.”
Some faculty members and students, she says, are happy continuing with the hybrid form of teaching and learning, while others “never want to engage online again if they can avoid it.”
“We have learned a lot, built a lot of capital and will continue to use that capacity going forward,” Vainio-Mattila said.
She said whatever choices students and faculty make will be up to them.
Shelley Tapp, deputy minister of the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, said it is “anticipated” that all in-person instruction and on-campus activities will be allowed again this fall, after more than a year since they were paused due to the pandemic.
Universities and colleges will still have to follow all public health and workplace safety rules, including requiring masks indoors, Tapp said.
The schools will still have flexibility to offer teaching in a variety of ways that best suit their needs, Tapp wrote, including virtual and hybrid models.
Specific guidance from the ministry on measures such as masks, screening and cleaning is set to be issued in early August.
The ministry is encouraging schools to use rapid antigen testing for routine screening of asymptomatic people, as well as wastewater surveillance for levels of COVID-19.
The NDP’s colleges and universities critic, Laura Mae Lindo, said resuming classes “is more complicated than just opening the doors,” and called for the government to provide increased funding, including for onsite rapid testing and upgraded ventilation systems.
The province announced approximately $100 million in March for post-secondary schools that have lost revenue while incurring additional pandemic-related expenses.
The Council of Ontario Universities has said the institutions are facing a shortfall of $500 million related to the pandemic.
With files from The Canadian Press