Nipissing Serenity Hospice looking for donations to beautify grounds

This year’s event, with a fundraising goal of $25,000, will take place from July 13 to 16 at Give65.ca

The hospice is raising funds to build accessible pathways, garden beds and seating areas for seniors on life’s final journey to help them be more active, improve their well-being and encourage a sense of purpose for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Nipissing Serenity Hospice is one of the many charities that will benefit from the Give65 Event – a 65-hour online fundraiser exclusively for charitable organizations serving aging adults.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The local hospice is teaming up with Home Instead, which serves North Bay, to offer the public an opportunity to make a donation that would be used toward beautification.

Nipissing Serenity Hospice is located on a beautiful piece of land, on the banks of Chippewa Creek. Surrounded by nature and solitude, the grounds aren’t accessible or developed in a way for people to enjoy them.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Bernadette Lindsay, fund development coordinator for the hospice, said since the facility officially opened its doors in January 2020, the focus has been ensuring the indoor spaces are ready to accept residents.

At this point there are no outdoor spaces that can be used.

“We are located in a beautiful park-like setting in close proximity to Laurier Woods. However, nobody can sit outside.”

Lindsay said the project would see the development of accessible pathways, a fire pit, benches and an archway of remembrance.

She said the hospice is looking to erect an archway where family members, friends and the public can purchase metal birds that will be fixed to the trellis of the archway that will lead to a gazebo.

“We could even hold classes outside if we had the space developed.”

Lindsay said the space can be used by residents of the hospice, their families, caregivers and the general public.

“The space would also offer our staff a space for reflection. We don’t even have a picnic bench in this end-of-life palliative care centre where those who live, work and care for others here can take a moment to decompress and reflect.”

She said the ideas are endless.

“Having beautiful gardens and an accessible space would put a real desire to be outside. Research shows that being outside enhances one’s mood and de-stresses one’s body.”

Lindsay said staff know it’s going to be a lot of work because they’re starting from the “ground up.”

Nikki Sage of Home Instead said she knows this year has been challenging with COVID-19, but no donation is too small.

“Give what you can, but also tell someone else about this fundraiser or volunteer at the hospice. There are many ways to help.”

In the last year, many older adults have endured isolation, lost loved ones and continue to worry about their future, according to Home Instead.

“With new commitments and events, Home Instead is showing how connection, kindness and compassion can make a difference in the lives of older adults.”

To donate visit www.give65.ca