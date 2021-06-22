





Nipissing Mental Health officially part of CMHA Agency previously took over former Nipissing branch

Article content Nipissing Mental Health Housing and Support Services has officially transitioned into a branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. The organization, now known as CMHA North Bay and District, issued a statement saying the transition is effective as of Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nipissing Mental Health officially part of CMHA Back to video “Today’s news marks the culmination of many months of hard work to ensure individuals experiencing mental health and addictions issues in our community continue to receive the best possible care and services,” CMHA North Bay and District chief executive officer Mary Davis said. “There are many benefits to becoming a CMHA and leveraging the expertise of its network of branches across Ontario to improve programs and services for our region. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the network while also learning best practices from our provincial counterparts. This is a win in every sense – for our staff, clients and community as a whole.”

Article content The organization becomes CMHA’s 28th branch in Ontario. Nipissing Mental Health announced last fall it would become a CMHA branch in 2021. The transition, although expected to come into effect by April 1, experienced unexpected delays, Davis told The Nugget previously, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this involved some legal matters related to the change in name and paperwork involved. The transition is expected to give the branch access to a number of provincial programs. The statement provided Tuesday also says the branch will be able to share its expertise with the CMHA network in Ontario and across Canada, such as in housing and peer support. “This is a proud moment for CMHA as we introduce CMHA North Bay and District to our family,” CMHA Ontario CEO Camille Quenneville said. FORMER NIPISSING BRANCH The announcement comes two years after CMHA Ontario announced in the summer of 2019 it would revoke the charter of the now former Nipissing branch, located on Main Street West, by Jan. 5, 2020. The revocation would result in the branch not being allowed to use the organization’s name, logo or brand. At the time, then CMHA Ontario board chair Tom Walters pointed to a more than three-year effort to “encourage integration with local partners but to no avail.” Over the following months, Nipissing Mental Health would take over the branch’s assets, take in its employees and later amalgamate with the North Bay Recovery Home and People for Equal Partnership in Mental Health.

Article content Nipissing Mental Health previously operated the low-barrier shelter on Chippewa Street West. It is now operated by Crisis Centre North Bay, which runs the Four Elms Emergency Shelter on Cassells Street. NIPISSING MENTAL HEALTH COMPLAINT Earlier this year, The Nugget reported that Nipissing Mental Health became the subject of a complaint to the North East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), made by former board members of the North Bay Recovery Home, which included accusations of an agreement breach and alleged reductions to standards of care. A statement from the media team for Ontario Health North, formerly the North East LHIN, said after receiving a formal complaint Feb. 12 regarding Nipissing Mental Health Housing and Support Services (NMHSS), Ontario Health North “undertook a comprehensive review of the issues raised through its complaints process.” That review, the statement said, was done to ensure clients are receiving the services the health service provider has agreed to provide, and is funded for, and that Nipissing Mental Health was in compliance with its Multi-Sector Accountability Agreement (MSAA) with Ontario Health. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

