Nipissing creates new data science program
Nipissing University has launched a new data science program lauded as the only one of its kind in Northern Ontario.
A statement from Nipissing University says the bachelor of science in data science program will be unique to the region, providing students with an opportunity to study from both a theoretical and applied perspective.
Applications for a start in 2022 are expected to open soon.
“In the age of ‘Big Data,’ data scientists are in great demand for their cross-disciplinary skills – skills that span all sectors from tech to transportation to education and everything in between,” Nipissing University provost and vice-president, academic and research, Arja Vainio-Mattila said.
“Data scientists will play an important role in the future of our region and we are excited to be able to help address this skills gap.”
Data science includes the study of subjects such as mathematics, computer science and statistics, as well as the humanities and social sciences.
Its primary objective is extracting, aggregating, maintaining, processing, analyzing and communicating relevant information from existing data to inform decision making.
From the beginning of a student’s undergraduate study, Nipissing says the program focuses on experiential learning and research opportunities, including community internships.
Opportunities for graduates include roles as data analysts, financial advisors, statisticians, business analysts, software developers and market research analysts.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science Pavlina Radia said the program provides students with a “competitive edge” as they apply their skills across various fields and disciplines.
“Students have the flexibility to customize their degree by exploring experiential opportunities and courses in fields other than data science,” Radia said.
Go to nipissingu.ca/datascience for more information.