Article content

Nipissing University has launched a new data science program lauded as the only one of its kind in Northern Ontario.

A statement from Nipissing University says the bachelor of science in data science program will be unique to the region, providing students with an opportunity to study from both a theoretical and applied perspective.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nipissing creates new data science program Back to video

Applications for a start in 2022 are expected to open soon.

“In the age of ‘Big Data,’ data scientists are in great demand for their cross-disciplinary skills – skills that span all sectors from tech to transportation to education and everything in between,” Nipissing University provost and vice-president, academic and research, Arja Vainio-Mattila said.

“Data scientists will play an important role in the future of our region and we are excited to be able to help address this skills gap.”

Data science includes the study of subjects such as mathematics, computer science and statistics, as well as the humanities and social sciences.