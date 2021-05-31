





Article content Enhancing and improving virtual learning programs and courses will only attract more students and benefit institutions like Nipissing University and Canadore College, say its leaders. Nipissing and Canadore will receive more than $700,000 to improve and enhance virtual learning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nipissing and Canadore receive $700,000 to improve online learning Back to video The money delivered Monday will provide innovative learning projects to help students with more choices and access to high quality post-secondary education and retraining opportunities, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said. Nipissing will receive more than $438,000 to create and design a short-duration learning course to help learners develop skills in employee engagement and innovation in the workplace. The university will work in partnership with the University of Windsor and staff from Workplace Innovation Network for Canada to provide these enhancements. Cheryl Sutton, president and vice-chancellor (Interim) at Nipissing University said this year reinforced the importance of quality online learning.

Article content “And while we recognize and hope we have students back on campus in the fall and even more students in January 2022, we continue to recognize that flexibility is important for the whole labour market to access programs at Nipissing through virtual learning,” she said. “Nipissing has had a significant number of students studying with us for many years, specifically in nursing, business and education. We recognize through improving our online teaching and learning we will expand our reach it will provide opportunities through students across the world to study with us virtually.” Pat Maher, Dean of Teaching and Learning at Nipissing University, said virtual learning is more than just teaching a course to a screen. “Pre-pandemic, during the pandemic and post-pandemic, we need to be more flexible in the learning modalities we offer to our students. We need to think about being more equitable in a wide range of ways, we need to be more compassionate – we are in a difficult situation.” Canadore will receive $265,000 to design, develop and deliver high-quality learning materials, tools and support to achieve excellence in virtual learning and teaching. Canadore is using its funding to hire an instructional designer, an online education support person and one media designer and developer. George Burton, president and CEO of Canadore, said the funding will increase the college’s capacity to move more services online and into a “high-flex” environment that will provide access to programs and services anytime and anywhere.

Article content “It’s by increasing this capacity within the college that ensures we have healthy enrolments far into the future,” he said, adding the enhancements will attract learners from across the country and around the globe. “The pandemic certainly accelerated the need for access to enhanced virtual learning. It’s a natural evolution of education from my perspective.” Burton said there are still many courses that require hands-on learning, however many courses are using simulations to assist with learning virtually. “The college leveraged its digital infrastructure. Program and service quality was maintained. Students met their program learning outcomes supported throughout by our dedicated Canadore team.” He said virtual learning and hybrid delivery models are expanding and will become more of the norm. “We look forward to developing and offering the materials, tools and support to our employees, so they can continue to provide the best learning experience possible for our students.” Mayor Al McDonald said virtual learning will continue to become an increasingly important component of post-secondary education, even after the pandemic. The projects are part of the province’s Virtual Learning Strategy announced last December and support key priority areas that include creating or adapting digital content, equipping faculty and students with skills and resources to teach and learn online and identifying educational technologies to support online courses and programs.

