Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported, 11 resolved

First local case of variant identified in India confirmed

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday – all in Nipissing District – and 11 resolved.

The resolved cases were all in Parry Sound District.

The change brings the total number of active cases down to 39 from 41 Monday.

There are currently 29 active cases in Nipissing District and 10 in Parry Sound District. Each district has one person in hospital.

Another 112 tests were completed for a total to date of 124,789.

There have now been a total of 426 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health unit district since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported that an existing case has since been confirmed to be the COVID-19 variant first identified in India. That case is in Nipissing District.

Meanwhile, a total of 96 existing cases have now been confirmed to be the variant first identified in the U.K., representing an increase of two from Monday – most, or 55, of them are in Parry Sound District.