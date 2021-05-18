Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported, 11 resolved
First local case of variant identified in India confirmed
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday – all in Nipissing District – and 11 resolved.
The resolved cases were all in Parry Sound District.
Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported, 11 resolved Back to video
The change brings the total number of active cases down to 39 from 41 Monday.
There are currently 29 active cases in Nipissing District and 10 in Parry Sound District. Each district has one person in hospital.
Another 112 tests were completed for a total to date of 124,789.
There have now been a total of 426 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health unit district since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.
On Tuesday, the health unit reported that an existing case has since been confirmed to be the COVID-19 variant first identified in India. That case is in Nipissing District.
Meanwhile, a total of 96 existing cases have now been confirmed to be the variant first identified in the U.K., representing an increase of two from Monday – most, or 55, of them are in Parry Sound District.
Advertisement
Article content
The number of existing cases that have since been confirmed to be the variant first identified in South Africa remained unchanged at 27, all of which are in Nipissing District.
There also are 15 existing cases that have not been identified as either variant and are waiting for further genome sequencing. Most of those — 14 — are in Nipissing District.
VACCINES
The health unit administered another 1,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing its total to date up to 58,504.
This includes first and second doses administered to both residents and non-residents at vaccine events within the health unit region.
There are now 59,355 residents with at least one dose of vaccine, representing 55 per cent of the health unit’s adult population. This may include residents who have received a dose outside of the health unit district. Of those, 52 per cent have only one dose.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government reported 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 472 in Toronto, 360 in Peel, 116 in York Region, 114 in Hamilton and 102 in Durham.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 2,287.
There were 2,502 resolved cases, 17 deaths and 22,915 tests completed, 7.6 per cent of which were positive.
There are 24,966 active cases in the province, including 1,484 people in hospital, an increase of 164. This includes 764 people in intensive care, 559 of which are on ventilators.
Another 109,032 vaccine doses were administered in the province for a total to date of 7,286,177, with 442,102 people fully vaccinated.
Advertisement
Article content
The province remains under a stay-at-home order, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government is developing an economic reopening plan that will be released “very soon.”
“It’s also sector-specific, looking at what different types of sectors (can) perhaps be reopened, and what their specific needs and timelines are as well,” she said.
A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford said Ontario will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.
The order is in place until June 2.
With files from The Canadian Press
mlee@postmedia.com
Twitter: @mtalyorlee