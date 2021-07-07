Nearly half of all adult residents fully vaccinated
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is inching closer to having half of all adult residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The latest update from the health unit Wednesday shows nearly 49 per cent of adults, or 53,057 people, in the district have two doses of the vaccines.
To date, close to 75 per cent of all adult residents, or 81,037 people, have at least one dose of a vaccine.
This includes residents who received a dose outside of the health unit district.
The health unit administered another 2,737 doses of vaccine over the previous day for a total to date of 137,239.
This includes first and second doses administered at local clinics.
The age groups locally that have a more than 50 per cent full vaccination rate include those 80 years of age and older (80 per cent), 70-79 (75 per cent) and 60-69 (63 per cent).
CASES
The health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 and two resolved.
The new case was reported in Nipissing District, while the two resolved cases are both in Parry Sound District.
The number of active cases dropped overall to 26 from 27 Tuesday. All of the active cases currently are in Nipissing District and include three people in hospital.
There have now been a total of 613 cases of COVID-19 reported to date.
Although the health unit no longer reports information on individual cases, over the past seven days nearly 43 per cent of new cases have involved people between 20 and 39 years of age, while almost 29 per cent affected those 40 to 59.
Nearly 43 per cent were due to close contact with a case and another 43 per cent are still under investigation.
The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak involving Faith Chapel Christian Center June 29, which to date has resulted in five positive cases.
Another outbreak involving the North Bay Jail was declared June 13. On June 23, the jail closed for two weeks and approximately 96 inmates have been transferred to other facilities.
The outbreak has resulted in a total of 42 positive cases to date, although it is unclear how many are still active or involve inmates and staff.
“The ministry continues to have discussions with the local public health unit on when it is appropriate to reopen the institution,” Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, said in a statement.
ONTARIO
The Ontario government reported 194 new cases in the province, including 42 in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 16 in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce.
The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases is 216. There were 236 resolved cases and no new deaths.
The number of active cases fell to 1,841, with 201 people in hospital.
