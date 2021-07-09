Near North board offering mental health services

The Near North District School Board is offering mental health services through the summer months.

The board’s mental health team is providing ongoing counselling to students’ families who have already connected with the team.

The team will be accepting new referrals throughout July and August.

Three youth drop-in wellness hubs are operating this summer for youth aged 10-18.

In North Bay, the hub will be operated at OUTLoud, 123 Delaware Ave., Tuesdays to Thursdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

For information, email Seth.Compton@nearnorthschools.ca

In Parry Sound, the hub will operate at the Mary Street Centre, 24 Mary St., Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

For information, email penny.moffat@nearnorthschools.ca

In Burk’s Falls, the hub will operate at the Legacy Life Centre, 44 Commercial Dr., Tuesdays to Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

For information, email Dorothy.haggartdaavis@nearnorthschools.ca

A virtual group for students aged 7 to 11 will be held that teaches strategies to cope with anxiety, anger and impulsivity. Sessions will be held July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10 and 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Students are expected to attend all sessions.

The team also is offering webinars for students and families beginning July 14, and virtual drop-in sessions for parents. A wellness camp is being planned in August, with times and locations to be determined.

Families are asked to register for all summer services at forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=sKPKifIHuUa3UOlzFotsTtgpnnxgVTFBnF-B6Wx3jb9UNEFIUzJBTDczRE5GWE5GUjBRWjlSNVNJMC4u