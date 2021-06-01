‘Near normal’ summer in forecast

Article content

The coming summer will provide lots of opportunity for enjoying the beach and backyard barbecues, according to The Weather Network.

The summer forecast, released Tuesday, says Ontario and Quebec will have periods of hot weather as well as “significant breaks” from the heat.

“We are kicking off the season with widespread drought conditions already in place across much of the region,” meteorologists with The Weather Network say.

“We expect that extended periods of dry weather will continue to be an issue this summer, but we think that a stormy pattern at times with a few moisture-laden systems will help to bring much of this region to near normal rainfall totals for the season.

“A strong finish to summer is expected with warm weather continuing deep into September.”

Most of the country will see near normal or above normal temperatures “and more than the typical number of sunny says,” Chris Scott, chief meteorologist at the network, says.

“However, there is a downside for areas that are expected to see a hot and dry summer. Drought conditions are possible for agricultural regions across much of Western Canada, along with a heightened risk for wildfires and poor air quality.

“On the other side of the country, a very active hurricane season is also expected with an increased risk for impacts to Atlantic Canada.”

Temperatures for Ontario are expected to be above normal in the west and east, with precipitation expected to be near normal across most of the province.

