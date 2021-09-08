A vote for the Liberal party in the Sept. 20 federal election will only create “another crisis like Laurentian University,” according to the New Democratic Party’s Charlie Angus.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s Northern Ontario platform, Angus, who has represented Timmins-James Bay since 2004, said the big question he is faced with in his conversations with voters is “can you believe the Liberals on anything?”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NDP unveils Northern Ontario platform Back to video

The Liberals, he said, were “asleep at the switch” earlier this year when Laurentian University in Sudbury sought legal protection from creditors, but when the election writ was dropped, “they are coming out and making all kinds of promises.

“It’s a little too late,” he said.

Angus, Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing), Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andréane Chénier (Nickel Belt) unveiled the platform during a presentation from Sudbury, Wednesday.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, families in Northern Ontario were struggling from decades of Liberal and Conservative cuts to services,” Angus said.

“Instead of helping Northerners get through this pandemic, Justin Trudeau called an early election to help himself. Northern Ontarians are ready for better. We need a strong northern team of NDP MPs to stand up for the North.”

Angus noted that there are “incredible opportunities” for Northern Ontario outside the traditional key resource sectors of mining and forestry, pointing specifically to the growing film sector.

It is in those non-traditional sectors, he said, that led the NDP to fight to have FedNor made into a federal agency, rather than a federal program.