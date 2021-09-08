NDP unveils Northern Ontario platform
A vote for the Liberal party in the Sept. 20 federal election will only create “another crisis like Laurentian University,” according to the New Democratic Party’s Charlie Angus.
Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s Northern Ontario platform, Angus, who has represented Timmins-James Bay since 2004, said the big question he is faced with in his conversations with voters is “can you believe the Liberals on anything?”
The Liberals, he said, were “asleep at the switch” earlier this year when Laurentian University in Sudbury sought legal protection from creditors, but when the election writ was dropped, “they are coming out and making all kinds of promises.
“It’s a little too late,” he said.
Angus, Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing), Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andréane Chénier (Nickel Belt) unveiled the platform during a presentation from Sudbury, Wednesday.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, families in Northern Ontario were struggling from decades of Liberal and Conservative cuts to services,” Angus said.
“Instead of helping Northerners get through this pandemic, Justin Trudeau called an early election to help himself. Northern Ontarians are ready for better. We need a strong northern team of NDP MPs to stand up for the North.”
Angus noted that there are “incredible opportunities” for Northern Ontario outside the traditional key resource sectors of mining and forestry, pointing specifically to the growing film sector.
It is in those non-traditional sectors, he said, that led the NDP to fight to have FedNor made into a federal agency, rather than a federal program.
He also pointed out that there is a federal component to passenger rail in Northern Ontario and said an NDP government would fight to restore the service.
“After six years under Justin Trudeau, the cost of living in Northern Ontario keeps going up while the services we need keep getting cut,” Hughes said. “New Democrats will make life more affordable and provide more services families can depend on.”
The platform contains five “commitments” for Northern Ontario – making life affordable, strengthening Northern services, fighting for jobs and economic growth, putting reconciliation into action and acting on climate change.
To make life more affordable, the NDP says the federal government will cover the costs for prescription medication and dental care, reduce the cost of rent and buying a home, bring down cellphone bills, and bring in affordable and reliable broadband to all northern communities.
Angus said some families have been hit with internet bills of $700 a month because of the need to provide home education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Have you seen Justin Trudeau ever stand up to the telecom giants?” he asked.
The NDP also said it will support small businesses and local jobs through the pandemic, ensure an independent FedNor focuses on investing in northern economic development and job creation, and prioritizing northern steel, lumber and minerals in infrastructure projects.
The party is promising to work with First Nations to pursue reconciliation and “foster thriving, resilient communities with strong public services like clean drinking water, quality housing and better health care.”
Angus said one of the most high-profile issues facing First Nations communities is the number of boil water orders still in place, years after Trudeau said they would end.
“This isn’t rocket science,” Angus said.
Instead, the issue is “lack of political will.”
He also called for an end to “Trudeau’s record of climate failure and multi-million-dollar subsidies to big oil companies,” instead investing in communities “to respond to wildfires, flooding, and extreme weather events.”
The climate crisis, he said, directly affects Northern Ontario.
Tackling it, he said, “isn’t an option.”
“I see right up close just how it affects families and our community when people can’t afford to make ends meet,” Scott Robertson, NDP candidate in Nipissing-Timiskaming, said in a comment included on the party’s news release.
“But while the Liberals talk a good line about affordability, when the chips are down, they keep siding with big corporations – and big corporate profits. The NDP will fight to bring costs down, especially for housing, so every family can afford to build a future for themselves here.”