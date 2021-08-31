National Trust joins effort to preserve The Hole
Trevor Schindeler has got some big support in his efforts to save The Hole.
The National Trust for Canada has put the underground complex at 22 Wing/CFB North Bay on its Endangered Places List.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind facility. It’s totally different,” says Kiersten Vuorimaki of the National Trust. “It tells a story of Canadian history that a lot of people aren’t aware of.”
The Hole – officially the Norad Underground Complex – was built starting in the 1950s and served as Canada’s major Norad facility until it was partly decommissioned in 2006.
Thousands of Canadian servicemen and servicewomen, as well as United States Air Force personnel, served in the complex, built under 600 foot – almost 200 metres – of solid granite, through the Cold War years.
And although the three-storey facility has been designated a federal heritage site, Vuorimaki says there is no federal legislation that will provide guarantees the facility will not be sealed up or otherwise made unusable.
“It’s up to the property owner – in this case the (Department of National Defence) will decide what they want to do with it.
“The designation doesn’t have a lot of teeth,” she said.
The DND has said the facility, located under an active military base and Norad facility, cannot be transferred to a third party.
A number of studies are being conducted into the final decommissioning of the complex.
The underground complex was declared surplus to military needs in July 2012.
North Bay was chosen initially for the site of the complex because it already had an active military air base, it was a hub for rail, telecommunications and highway networks and the granite – part of the Canadian Shield – provided good armour for the complex.
Access to The Hole was through a tunnel through the rock, the North Portal at the top of the hill and the South Portal overlooking Trout Lake.
It could support up to 400 people for a month in the event of nuclear war and featured a cafeteria, medical facility, gymnasium, chaplain’s office, barber shop, meeting rooms and the computers that kept track of air traffic in and approaching North American airspace.
Schindeler has approached North Bay council and written letters to federal government officials in an effort to preserve the facility or repurpose it.
The site has most recently drawn the attention of the Canadian Broadcasting Museum Foundation, which requires a physical archive space for its collection of national digital materials.
In that case, Vuorimaki says, it could become a publicly accessible archive of public broadcasting materials.
The National Trust, she says, joined Schindeler’s efforts due to his letter-writing campaign and efforts to win the support of others to preserve the facility.
“What it comes down to is the local community wanting to save the place,” she said.
The job of the National Trust, she explains, is to “shine a national spotlight” on efforts to preserve historically significant buildings or lands.
The Hole, she says, is a prime example.
“It has had a significant impact on the local community and it tells a national story.”
And while most of its efforts have involved supporting organizations and advocacy groups, “this started with just Trevor.
“We want to give him the support and help educate people in the North about this facility.”
Construction of the facility took place over a period of about seven years, and much of the rock blasted and removed from the facility was used to build the North Bay waterfront, Vuorimaki says.
“It was an engineering marvel. It was a huge part of the Cold War.”
She says she likes to be optimistic for the future of the facility, but notes it “takes passionate people from all over who want to save it, who want to reuse it.”
In a presentation to North Bay council in 2019, Schindeler said the facility could become “a major tourist attraction” for the region, on par with Science North in Sudbury.
Science North attracted almost 300,000 visitors in 2017.
“North Bay needs its own Science North,” Schindeler said, adding the complex is “just waiting to be developed.
“It is one of the most remarkable points of interest in Canada.”
“I think this would be a really good project” to preserve, Vuorimaki says. “If there is proper pressure on all the different levels of government, I think it can be done.”