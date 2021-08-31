National Trust joins effort to preserve The Hole

'It is one of the most remarkable points of interest in Canada'

Trevor Schindeler has got some big support in his efforts to save The Hole.

The National Trust for Canada has put the underground complex at 22 Wing/CFB North Bay on its Endangered Places List.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind facility. It’s totally different,” says Kiersten Vuorimaki of the National Trust. “It tells a story of Canadian history that a lot of people aren’t aware of.”

The Hole – officially the Norad Underground Complex – was built starting in the 1950s and served as Canada’s major Norad facility until it was partly decommissioned in 2006.

Thousands of Canadian servicemen and servicewomen, as well as United States Air Force personnel, served in the complex, built under 600 foot – almost 200 metres – of solid granite, through the Cold War years.

And although the three-storey facility has been designated a federal heritage site, Vuorimaki says there is no federal legislation that will provide guarantees the facility will not be sealed up or otherwise made unusable.

“It’s up to the property owner – in this case the (Department of National Defence) will decide what they want to do with it.

“The designation doesn’t have a lot of teeth,” she said.

The DND has said the facility, located under an active military base and Norad facility, cannot be transferred to a third party.

A number of studies are being conducted into the final decommissioning of the complex.

The underground complex was declared surplus to military needs in July 2012.

North Bay was chosen initially for the site of the complex because it already had an active military air base, it was a hub for rail, telecommunications and highway networks and the granite – part of the Canadian Shield – provided good armour for the complex.