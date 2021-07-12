The 23rd annual Sound Travels Festival of Sound is being presented until Sept. 20 at the New Adventures in Sound Art in South River.

The NAISA North Media Arts Centre reopened June 17 with two outdoor interactive art exhibitions.

NAISA offers 23rd Festival of Sound

Coming up later this summer, NAISA will add an indoor exhibition, three online performances and a hands-on workshop in August.

“NAISA introduces its new programming theme Digital in Nature, which is prompted by a reflection on the pervasive presence of digital technology in public life that plays out in parallel to a compulsion to leave the technology of the city behind and disappear up north to be closer to the natural world,” Darren Copeland, artistic director at NAISA, said.

“The works curated for this year’s Sound Travels Festival slide in and out of different points of tension in their relation to digital technology and nature.”

Three interactive artworks are being presented throughout the summer.

My Place Here and Now (Who am I Today?) by Port Sydney filmmaker Sandy McLennan, is an interactive window installation that captures the environment and character of South River with digital soundscape recordings activated by sensors embedded in photographs created using vintage analog pinhole cameras.

The content was created as part of a series of workshops with students from the South River Public School in March, 2020.

A video explaining the techniques can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFwqv242TnI or visit the hands-on workshop on pinhole photography and sound recording Aug. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.