NAISA offers 23rd Festival of Sound
The 23rd annual Sound Travels Festival of Sound is being presented until Sept. 20 at the New Adventures in Sound Art in South River.
The NAISA North Media Arts Centre reopened June 17 with two outdoor interactive art exhibitions.
Coming up later this summer, NAISA will add an indoor exhibition, three online performances and a hands-on workshop in August.
“NAISA introduces its new programming theme Digital in Nature, which is prompted by a reflection on the pervasive presence of digital technology in public life that plays out in parallel to a compulsion to leave the technology of the city behind and disappear up north to be closer to the natural world,” Darren Copeland, artistic director at NAISA, said.
“The works curated for this year’s Sound Travels Festival slide in and out of different points of tension in their relation to digital technology and nature.”
Three interactive artworks are being presented throughout the summer.
My Place Here and Now (Who am I Today?) by Port Sydney filmmaker Sandy McLennan, is an interactive window installation that captures the environment and character of South River with digital soundscape recordings activated by sensors embedded in photographs created using vintage analog pinhole cameras.
The content was created as part of a series of workshops with students from the South River Public School in March, 2020.
A video explaining the techniques can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFwqv242TnI or visit the hands-on workshop on pinhole photography and sound recording Aug. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sounding Bodies by Jonathan Tyrrell is an immersive outdoor instrument where materials tremor with vitality; where voices and sounds both familiar and strange, intimate and immense, emerge and offer reflection on what it is to live in South River.
To learn more about this artwork, go to https://youtu.be/H5NhACb3G7I
On July 29, the Mycorrhizal Rhythm Machine by Tosca Terán (aka Nanotopia), being exhibited indoors at the NAISA North Media Arts Gallery, turns a Grow Room into a Fungi and Sprout music generator.
Fine electrodes placed within roots of Endo (and some Ecto) mycorrhizal plants, receive bio-data and translate this activity into notes which trigger actuators that strike, strum and rattle creating a symbiotic symphony of sound.
NAISA will present a special 24-hour NAISA radio broadcast July 18 featuring soundscape compositions by Canadian and international artists on the theme The Unquiet Earth.
World Listening Day is an international event organized by the World Listening Project and takes place annually on the birthday of soundscape educator and composer R. Murray Schafer.
Filmmaker Raquel Castro produced an introductory video about World Listening Day featuring sound artist Jez Riley French at https://youtu.be/o-6SQX13JHA.
In August, NAISA will present an online listening party on Whereby to celebrate the second Sound Travels Soundcloud Album being launched Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
For 24 hours Aug. 28, NAISA will broadcast a Livestream on NAISATube at https://www.youtube.com/naisatube with music by Tosca Terán (aka Nanotopia).
Throughout the year NAISA has other online programming on NAISA Radio, Youtube and Soundcloud.
You can also check out Making Waves, a monthly podcast and radio show.
NAISA Radio was recently listed in The Wire magazine’s 100 Essential online radio stations around the world.
New Adventures in Sound Art is a non-profit sound art organization in South River funded in part by the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council and the Department of Canadian Heritage.