The North Bay Museum is working to restore an old fire engine to be put on display next year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In 1928, the City of North Bay purchased its second fire engine, a Bickle Fire Engine, produced by the Bickle Fire Engine Co. located in Woodstock, Ont.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Museum restoring 1920s fire engine Back to video

Once the engine was retired from active service, it continued to be used for city parades and events, including winter carnivals and Dominion (Canada) Day parades.

The engine was later purchased by city employee Cliff Cowcill, who then donated the Bickle to the North Bay Museum.

The North Bay Museum has begun the cosmetic restoration of the Bickle, with plans to display the engine in the lower museum gallery next year.

The engine is being cosmetically restored by local restoration specialist Peter Martin.

“The Bickle Fire Engine offers a rare glimpse into the history of our city,” museum director/curator Naomi Hehn said in a statement.

“We look forward to displaying the Bickle next year and sharing the history of local firefighting with our visitors.”

The museum is selling custom Bickle engine lapel pins to help provide fundraising support for the project.

Each pin is $10, with all proceeds going toward the restoration of the engine. Pins are available in the museum gift shop or online at www.northbaymuseum.com/shop-landing

Individuals wishing to learn more or assist with the project can contact the museum by emailing the curator at naomi@northbaymuseum.com