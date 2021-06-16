Municipalities face 'great turmoil' with Cassellholme financing options

One project, the redevelopment of Cassellholme Home for the Aged, is crippling nine municipalities, according to one Northern Ontario mayor.

Papineau-Cameron Mayor Bob Corriveau was among a handful of mayors and municipal representatives who participated in a two-hour Zoom meeting Wednesday to discuss the financing portion of the long-term care home’s $122-million redevelopment project.

Corriveau didn’t hold back any punches when it was his turn to speak.

“I’m not happy with the routes Cassellholme has decided to take,” he said. “They’ve dragged their feet from 2017 to 2021 and now we’re being funnelled into one contractor and then told (if we don’t accept what is being offered) in 30 days, our prices will go up. We’re kind of being influenced to make a quick decision.”

Corriveau said the $122 million price tag is unrealistic.

“I would love to see this project happen, but I question how this (can) proceed while putting nine municipalities in great turmoil. This wasn’t necessary, there are other options.”

Municipalities were told last week they would need to guarantee their share, as well as the province’s portion, of the redevelopment, which would see 24 new long-term care beds added to the 240-bed facility.

The province has committed up to $65 million toward the Cassellholme redevelopment project over 25 years.

After hearing that a private financial institution is interested in funding the project, a majority of the municipalities expressed interested in exploring that possibility, but said they need more time.

Corriveau wasn’t the only mayor who raised major concerns about the financing requirements.

One at a time the municipalities, who each pay a portion of Cassellholme’s operating expenses, said the funding formula just doesn’t work.

Cindy Pigeau, clerk and treasurer for Calvin Township, read a letter addressed by Mayor Ian Pennell who said their community would never be able to pay its portion, as well as the provincial guarantee, totalling $1.78 million.

“Calvin does not and will never have the ability to manage a loan of this amount. To borrow a vast sum of money such as this our municipality would be cash-strapped. It would take numerous years for us to repay and essentially strangle our municipality’s ability to operate and provide services.”

Pennell said in attempting to do so, Calvin would need to dramatically increase its tax rates and the community would not be able to properly maintain or make required infrastructure upgrades, such as for machinery and equipment, roads, bridges, buildings and the fire department.

East Ferris Mayor Pauline Rochefort said her municipality is unable to borrow the full amount, including the provincial guarantee, of $10 million.

She added that having only one bidder is another concern.

“Six months ago, everything turned upside down,” she said.

“These changing rules and conditions made us uncomfortable. All municipalities have the spirit of ‘let’s get it done,’ but with conditions our citizens can all live with.”

Despite their concerns, the municipalities did reach a resolution.

All nine municipalities agreed to send a letter to Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski informing them that the member municipalities are concerned with the financing options being presented by the board of management for Cassellholme, specifically around the provincial guarantee.

A copy also will be sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

The municipalities are asking the province to pay its share of the redevelopment costs upfront. If not, the municipalities are asking the province to guarantee that it will continue to make its payments over 25 years.

But Bonfield Mayor Randy McLaren offered a warning to the municipalities.

“Yes, this resolution empowers Vic, he’s going to need something to put down on the table, but lets not hang all our hopes on this,” he said.

“We’re on the fine line saying we don’t trust (what the) board of directors (for) Cassellholme is doing on our behalf – clear the decks, recall our members and now Cassellholme doesn’t have a board of management. Let’s blow this up, but if we have trust lets get this thing done.”

McLaren also reminded mayors and municipal staff that every month the project gets delayed costs an additional $1 million.

South Algonquin Mayor Jane Dumas said her municipality is the third largest payee for Cassellholme and yet none of her residents reside there.

She said she would be hard-pressed to identify one resident of the Township of South Algonquin who ever lived there.

“Ninety-five per cent (of our) residents go to a long-term care home in Barry’s Bay. Cassellholme isn’t our major provider and we don’t want to exit, but we want to support the long-term care in our community, where our people go.”