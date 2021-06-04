





Article content Reactions are mixed from member municipalities following the release of the total cost to redevelop Cassellholme Home for the Aged. On Thursday night, the board for Cassellholme revealed the total cost to redevelop the long-term care home, including for construction materials and labour, architecture and engineering, legal, oversight requirements, furnishings and furniture, would be nearly $121.9 million. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Municipalities divided on Cassellholme costs Back to video “I don’t think it’s going to stop, I think it’s going to keep climbing and I think it’s almost unrealistic,” said Papineau-Cameron Mayor Robert Corriveau. The project, which will add 24 new long-term care beds to the 240-bed facility, including an Indigenous unit and beds for specialized dementia care, will see the province commit up to $65 million. Ten per cent of the total cost is already accounted for. The remainder will be covered by Cassellholme’s nine member municipalities, including North Bay, East Ferris, Bonfield, Papineau-Cameron, Chisholm, Calvin, Mattawa, Mattawan and South Algonquin.

Article content North Bay would cover most of the costs at approximately 81 per cent, while the rest will be divided on a per capita basis. As a condition for a loan, Infrastructure Ontario is requiring municipalities guarantee the project’s entire value, including the province’s portion. “Pure and simple, Papineau-Cameron will not sign that guarantee,” Corriveau said, adding the municipality sent a letter to Cassellholme saying as much. Although he would like to see the project move ahead, Corriveau said it has to be done in a realistic way. The price of building materials also has created added uncertainty, but he expects that to stabilize in two or three years. “But you know, we’re going through a pandemic here and the unfortunate thing is that some people have taken advantage of the situation, and I think that is a horrible thing to be doing to your fellow man.” Papineau-Cameron, Mattawa, Mattawan and Calvin plan to leave as Cassellholme members once the redevelopment is finished, subject to provincial legislation, and are expected to support the Algonquin Nursing Home at the Mattawa Hospital, instead. Bonfield Mayor Randy McLaren said as someone whose father was in Cassellholme at one point, he knows the building is in need of an update. Figures provided to the Cassellholme board suggest that once completed, the long-term care home could see its annual levy to municipalities reduced by more than $800,000. “A new, safe, efficient building is in everybody’s interest,” McLaren said. “The problem with that, of course, is because the area municipalities are the owners, there’s a burden to come whenever you construct something new, that’s what we’ve been grappling with for so long.”

Article content While the costs are high, he said low interest rates and future efficiencies with the building “will hopefully balance out in the end.” East Ferris council has decided to wait to speak to the media regarding the redevelopment of Cassellholme Home for the Aged until after Tuesday’s council meeting, according to Mayor Pauline Rochefort Cassellholme board chair and North Bay city councillor Chris Mayne said despite months of negotiations, Infrastructure Ontario was “unequivocal” in its requirement for a full municipal guarantee, having taken the position that it is ultimately a municipal project. He said with the province expected to provide $6.5 million up front and $2 million each year for ongoing financing, Infrastructure Ontario wants to know the municipalities will be able to cover the Ontario government should it fail to make its annual payments. The increased costs, he said, are tied to significant increase in lumber and steel prices, while other “soft” costs that weren’t part of the initial estimates were added in. The interest rate being offered also is lower than most commercial lenders, Mayne said, and would be guaranteed over the 25-year term of the mortgage. But even if Cassellholme could revise the costs down to between $90 million and $94 million, around what was previously estimated for the redevelopment, Mayne said 50 beds would need to be removed. “To the municipalities that either have concerns with the guarantee or the scope of the redevelopment, the Cassellholme board is open to alternatives but is not prepared to sacrifice the level of long-term care that we believe needs to be provided in the community,” Mayne said. The name of the successful bidder cannot be released until the province has signed the final contract, he said. A public meeting with municipal representatives is expected to take place Wednesday, while a sod turning ceremony has been scheduled for Sept. 9, with the project completed in phases over the coming three to four years. With files from Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

